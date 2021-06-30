YouTube Mechanic Repairs the Infamous Ford F-150 Coyote V8 Coolant Leak

3 Police Data Show Just How Fast the Ford F-150 Responder Is, Quarter Mile in 14s

Ford technician and YouTube repair channel host Brian Makuloco knows his way around the F-150 . One of the most common problems of this truck concerns the Coyote V8 that Ford introduced for the 2011 model year, specifically a coolant leak that originates from the T-connector. 27 photos



After the removal of the radiator cap, you should let the system vent while the V8 powerplant is cold. After draining the yellow coolant, a plethora of parts has to be removed in order to change the T-connector and the upper radiator hose should be replaced or gifted with a new O-ring to stop the leak. The final step is very straightforward: topping the engine off with coolant.



An experienced guy like Makuloco needs half an hour to get the job done, half an hour that could be costly at your local dealership. As for the parts used in this do-it-yourself video, the list starts with the $37.95 Ford Genuine Parts T-Connector. The Motorcraft-branded seal for the upper radiator hose costs $9.54 on Amazon, and prediluted antifreeze doesn’t cost much either.



It may not be perfect, but the Coyote



Regardless of the lump in your F-150, the pickup is covered by a five-year/60,000-mile (96,561-kilometer) powertrain warranty that covers the motor, transmission, axle shafts, drive shafts, bearings, and all that jazz.



