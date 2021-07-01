5 2V Turbo Stick Shift Ford Mustang Drag Races Everything, Old Is Better Than New

1973 Ford Mustang Barn Find Sees Daylight After 30 Years, Somehow Has Zero Rust

The car is ready to go quite cheap, as the owner is asking only $4,000 for it. As usual, we still recommend a thorough visual inspection before agreeing to a purchase. The ’73 Mustang has therefore launched with vertical turn signals, new front bumpers to meet therequirements, and a choice of four different engines instead of five the year before.The 250ci (4.1-liter) was the six-cylinder unit, while the 302ci (4.9-liter) Windsor V8 was pretty much unchanged from the previous year, sporting the same 140 horsepower output. The Mustang offered two versions of the 351 (5.8-liter) Cleveland V8, one 2-barrel and another one 4-barrel, obviously with different outputs of approximately 180 and 270 horsepower, respectively.The Mustang that we have here also features a 351 under the hood, though very little is said about the engine, so except for the fact it’s a matching numbers unit, we know nothing about it.In other words, it’s impossible to tell if the engine still starts or at least if it turns over, though given the car has been sitting for no less than three decades, there’s a chance it might be locked up.The Craigslist seller says this convertible has recently been discovered in a barn, and the good news is the car comes with zero rust. That is totally unexpected, especially since the Mustang has been parked for so long. On the other hand, the photos still show the body has seen better days, and some dents do need to be fixed fast.The odometer is said to indicate just 35,000 miles (56,000 km), and if this is the original mileage, this is quite a barn find, especially if someone decides to fully restore it.The car is ready to go quite cheap, as the owner is asking only $4,000 for it. As usual, we still recommend a thorough visual inspection before agreeing to a purchase.

