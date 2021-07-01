2022 Porsche 911 GT3 Rendered With Old-School Taillights, Looks Weird

The Porsche 911 turns 60 in 2024, and it's amazing how similar the latest-generation 992 looks compared to its siblings. But while the stance and the shape are still there, Porsche made notable changes in recent years. Arguably the most significant upgrade is visible around back where the taillights sit much higher than before.
YouTube's TheSketchMonkey set out to redesign the 992's rear end to infuse the latest-gen 911 with a more traditional look. And he picked the brand-new 911 GT3 Touring for this task.
While explaining how the 911 design changed over the first few generations, he argues that the 992 lacks corporate identity and looks a bit too generic.
He even goes as far as to say that the latest 911 might very well be an Aston Martin with a few mild changes around back. That's mostly because the taillights sit too high up in the rear fascia.
And that's the main thing he changes on the 911 GT3 Touring. He retains the overall look of the taillights but moves them a few good inches lower, placing them just above the rear bumper. The lights also become bulkier toward the sides, a feature borrowed from early generations of the 911.
But he doesn't stop there. The new taillights require some additional adjustments to keep the rear end recognizable. The longer decklid calls out for elongated engine hood vents, while the rear haunches need a redesign to fit in with the new layout. Redesigning the 911's rear end is indeed very challenging.
With all these changes in place, the 2022 GT3 Touring looks like a modern tribute to the 964-generation 911. It's a look I could live with, but it somehow feels weird. Perhaps it's because Porsche started experimenting with thinner and higher-mounted rear lights since the 997-gen model debuted in 2004, and I simply got used to the 911 like that.
But it's an interesting take on the 2022 911 GT3 that turns the 992 into a retro-styled car. A return to the 911's roots, if you will. Should Porsche bring the low-mounted lightbar back into production? Is the 992-gen 911 fine as it is? Let me know in the comments section below.
