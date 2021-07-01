Dallara Sheds All Stradale Limitations, Track-Only EXP Commits to Beat GT3 Times

Gian Paolo Dallara's name has been attached to a host of big Italian brands, but he also ventured into race car manufacturing for decades with Dallara Automobili S.p.A. Back in 2017, his company also branched out into road-legal sports car territory with the Stradale, a track weapon that was barely tamed enough to sport a license plate. Now, the circle comes complete with the introduction of the Stradale’s latest evolution, the track-only EXP.
Apparently, the company decided to ask itself, “if we could build our dream car, free from all constraints, with the sole objective of making it unique in mind, what would it be like?” The answer was probably a very simple one. After all, they just took the Stradale and stripped off all legal constraints, returning to the company’s racing-exclusive roots. And yes, the extreme aero is a natural part of the package.
After all, several speedsters are trying to carve a niche for themselves. But the Ferrari Monza SP, McLaren Elva, or Aston Martin V12 Speedster need not worry about the Dallara EXP. Not even the one-off Lamborghini Squadra Corse SC20 is threatened by the newly introduced EXP because the former is all about the pure bespoke atmosphere. Whereas the latter is just a car that was designed with no type approval limitations to become “the ideal synthesis of decades of experience, performance, and passion for racing.”
As far as exact details about the Dallara EXP are concerned, the Italian company keeps some major information under wraps. We have no power or torque ratings, though we can read between the lines and imagine it comes with the same 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder engine sourced from Ford (395 hp and 500 Nm/369 lb-ft). After all, the company says the EXP can go back and forth between its track-only configuration and the Stradale if someone wants to.
There may be very few eager owners to do so. As Dallara mentions, the EXP early testing indicates it’s faster than GT3 cars on the iconic Mugello circuit. It also has a dry weight of just 890 kg (1,962 lbs), 1,250 kilograms (2,756 pounds) of downforce at top speed, as well as 2.7G maximum lateral acceleration capabilities.
