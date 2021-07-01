BMW i Ventures Has $300 Million More to Invest, Get Your Projects Ready

It’s pretty hard for a start-up to succeed in today’s very competitive world, no matter the field it activates in. In the auto sector, the chances of success are even slimmer, given how competitive and crowded things are here.
Provided one has the right idea, though, some serious backing can be obtained from the giants of the industry themselves. For instance, if your company happens to look for funding for something revolutionary in the sustainability, transportation, manufacturing, and supply chain fields, it might be a good idea to tidy your project up.
That’s because BMW’s venture capital firm just announced the creation of a $300 million fund for these fields, looking for early to mid-stage start-ups to give the money to in exchange for great ideas. It is the second dedicated investment fund of the company that stepped into the world in 2016.
Over the years, BMW i Ventures backed several projects from a variety of auto industry-related fields. One of its first investments in 2016 was in ride-sharing company Scoop. One year later, it got involved with heavy-duty electric mass transportation vehicles maker Proterra, and in 2018 it moved into another segment by funding Sweden-based tech company Mapillary, the proud owner of the world’s largest street-level imagery dataset. And these are just the tip of the iceberg.
At the time of this writing, BMW i Ventures announced the availability of this new investment fund, but it did not specify any potential recipient. Important to note is that the fund is looking for projects that “better serve the needs of the ecosystem and the BMW Group as a whole,” with circularity and sustainability playing a key role in what projects will eventually be backed.
As usual, we’ll keep you informed of what new tech or idea the Germans will find interesting enough to spend money on.
