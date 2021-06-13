2022 Dallara Stradale EXP Spotted Testing at Monza with Extreme Aero

Founded by a former Ferrari, Maserati and Lamborghini employee, Dallara is now one of the biggest race car builders out there. The sole manufacturer of IndyCar and Formula 2 race cars, Dallara also builds endurance vehicles for the 24 Hours of Le Mans and Formula E. But the Italian builder is also involved in road car manufacturing.
Dallara helped create vehicles such as the Bugatti Veyron and Chiron, Maseati MC12, Alfa Romeo 4C, and even a few Ferraris. In 2017, it introduced its first road car, the Stradale. Almost five years later and the company based in Varano de' Melegari is gearing up to introduce a track-only version of the Stradale, called the EXP.
Spotted testing on the Monza track in June 2021, the Stradale EXP is a more extreme incarnation of Dallara's already fast and nimble road car. The EXP package seems to include a taller and wider rear wing, now sitting higher than the flying buttresses behind the seats, and a revised front intake. It also sports a bigger rear diffuser, while the front bumper is flanked by small canards for added downforce.
The Stradale EXP will retain the 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder engine found in the street car. Shared with the Ford Focus RS and the Mustang, the turbocharged mill cranks out 400 PS and 500 Nm of torque (395 horsepower and 369 pound-feet) in the road-going Stradale, but it safe to assume that Dallara made some revision for extra oomph.
There's no official data to run by as of this writing, but expect the track-only EXP to hit racing circuits with at least 450 PS (444 horsepower) on tap.
We do know a few things about this race car after Dallara showcased a prototype at the 2021 Milan Monza Motor Show. The Italians revealed that the EXP will tip the scales at only 890 kg (1,962 pounds) and generate up to 1,250 kg (2,756 pounds) of downforce at high speeds. Both impressive figures, as is the fact that it will generate a lateral acceleration of more than 2.7g. For reference, the McLaren 765LT generates 1.18g.
Another interesting bit of information comes from race car spotter "19Bozzy92," who claims that the Stradale EXP was just as quick as the Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo and Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo at Monza. An FIA GT3 level car that you can buy and drive on any track in the world? Now that's an interesting package.
With the camouflaged prototype unveiled at the Milan Monza Motor Show this month, the final production car should break cover by the end of 2021. Maybe we'll see it in action at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.
