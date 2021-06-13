2022 Dallara Stradale EXP Spotted Testing at Monza with Extreme Aero

More on this:

1 BMW M1 Roadster: Now That's Something We Would Have Loved to Drive This Summer

2 Maserati Officially Launches New Trident Era With 2021 MC20

3 Dallara Stradale Drag Races Lamborghini Huracan Evo, Runs Out of Luck

4 Dallara Stradale Is A Ford-powered Speedster That Turns Into A Coupe

5 Dallara Road Car Prototype Spotted With Less Camo, Should Be On Sale Next Year