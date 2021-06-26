Most Hardtop Options for the 2021 Ford Bronco Have Been Delayed to the 2023 MY

Google Maps Is the Best Android Auto Navigation App, Period

The all-new Bronco may be rolling off the assembly line of the Wayne production plant in Michigan as we speak, but the Blue Oval has certainly botched the launch of the off-road utility vehicle. After many pushbacks and less-than-acceptable customer communication, the Ford Motor Company has also delayed many hardtops to late 2022 for MY 2023. 12 photos



The Dearborn-based automaker highlights that switching to a soft roof will expedite a customer’s order although it doesn’t guarantee a 2021 delivery date. Scheduling is based on part availability, the number of Broncos attributed to each U.S. dealership, and the reservation’s timestamp.



Customers who don’t want to wait for the delayed hardtops can easily change their configurations to the molded-in-color hardtop or the soft top, which is probably the only bit of good news for would-be owners. Those who really want any of the fancier hardtops should also be aware that Ford will sell them as accessories directly through authorized retailers in the United States.



MY 2023 production will start in the latter part of the fourth quarter of 2022 while MY 2022 customers can look forward to a few new options. These include a green exterior finish, special editions, the off-road



