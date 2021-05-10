2023 Ford Ranger Spied Testing Alongside New Bronco, Current Ranger Tremor

2022 is probably the final year of the T6-based Ranger that dates back to 2011. Ford is testing a replacement as we speak in Australia and the U.S. both, and on this occasion, the carparazzi have caught three prototypes at the VEV Vehicle Integration & Systems Engineering Lab in Dearborn, MI.
VEV is the short version of vehicle evaluation and verification, which is why these prototypes feature makeshift exhaust systems. All three mules are fitted with Goodyear Wrangler Territory rubber shoes, and two of them are benchmarked alongside the new Bronco and crew-cab Ranger Tremor.
Camouflaged in their entirety, the mid-sized pickup trucks are believed to feature leaf springs out back. Only the Raptor has been spied with a coil-sprung rear axle, and furthermore, the Raptor is rocking 285/75 by 17-inch BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A KO2 tires that measure 34 inches in diameter.
Based on the styling of the front grille, bumper, and fog lights, the crew-cab pickup that wears black-and-white camouflage is the range-topping Lariat trim level. The extended-cab pickup mirrors the rear-hinged rear doors of the 2021 model, and based on the length of the rear doors, legroom is tight.
All three mules feature roof rails, but only the black-clad prototype features the sailplane of the Wildtrak for Australian and Europe. Unfortunately, the Ranger Wildtrak currently isn’t available in the United States or Canada.
Expected to launch next year for the 2023 model year, the all-new Ranger is twinned with the all-new Volkswagen Amarok. As far as North America is concerned, it’s very safe to assume that customers will be offered the 2.3-liter EcoBoost as the base powerplant. Higher up, the Blue Oval may offer U.S. customers the 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 from the new Bronco and F-150.
There’s also talk of a plug-in hybrid with 362 horsepower and 502 pound-feet (680 Nm) of torque according to hearsay, and the rumor is likely true because the Bronco is going plug-in hybrid as well. The Raptor could level up to the 3.0-liter EcoBoost of the Explorer ST, and elsewhere in the world, the EcoBlue turbo and bi-turbo diesels are poised to soldier on mostly unchanged.
Camouflaged in their entirety, the mid-sized pickup trucks are believed to feature leaf springs out back. Only the Raptor has been spied with a coil-sprung rear axle, and furthermore, the Raptor is rocking 285/75 by 17-inch BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A KO2 tires that measure 34 inches in diameter.
Based on the styling of the front grille, bumper, and fog lights, the crew-cab pickup that wears black-and-white camouflage is the range-topping Lariat trim level. The extended-cab pickup mirrors the rear-hinged rear doors of the 2021 model, and based on the length of the rear doors, legroom is tight.
All three mules feature roof rails, but only the black-clad prototype features the sailplane of the Wildtrak for Australian and Europe. Unfortunately, the Ranger Wildtrak currently isn’t available in the United States or Canada.
Expected to launch next year for the 2023 model year, the all-new Ranger is twinned with the all-new Volkswagen Amarok. As far as North America is concerned, it’s very safe to assume that customers will be offered the 2.3-liter EcoBoost as the base powerplant. Higher up, the Blue Oval may offer U.S. customers the 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 from the new Bronco and F-150.
There’s also talk of a plug-in hybrid with 362 horsepower and 502 pound-feet (680 Nm) of torque according to hearsay, and the rumor is likely true because the Bronco is going plug-in hybrid as well. The Raptor could level up to the 3.0-liter EcoBoost of the Explorer ST, and elsewhere in the world, the EcoBlue turbo and bi-turbo diesels are poised to soldier on mostly unchanged.