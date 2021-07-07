2022 Ford Bronco Sport Orders Open August 1st, Production Starts November 11th

Introduced for the 2021 model year as the cooler sibling of the Ford Escape, the Bronco Sport is a huge success for the Blue Oval. In June, for example, the compact crossover turned in just 15 days on dealer lots. What’s more, the number one source of sales is coming from Jeep.
Manufactured at the Hermosillo Assembly Plant in Mexico alongside the Maverick unibody pickup truck, the all-wheel-drive Bronco Sport will enter the 2022 model year on August 1st according to Ford Authority. Sources close to the manufacturer said that order banks will open at the beginning of August while production is scheduled to start on November 11th. The 2021 Bronco Sport is understood to end production on October 29th, 2021.
These dates may change, though, because the chip shortage continues to hamper down the automotive industry as a whole. As far as the Dearborn-based automaker is concerned, already manufactured F-150 trucks will soon be equipped with chips, then Ford will ship them to bolster inventories.
It’s not known if the Bronco Sport will add fresh colors for the 2022 model year, but chances are that Ford will introduce a green shade by the name of Everglades Green. This hue is expected to debut on the mid-size Bronco Heritage Edition, an option that should create a visual link between the sixth-gen rig and the first generation that launched for the 1966 model year.
If there’s something I would personally like to see on the 2022 Bronco Sport, that would be the greater availability of the 2.0-liter EcoBoost. The four-cylinder turbo is currently exclusive to the range-topping Badlands trim level, which is a bit of a shame because the 1.5-liter EcoBoost feels anemic on the highway according to pretty much any automotive reviewer.
Given the rising demand for the Bronco Sport and the uncertainty of the chip supply chain, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the starting price rise beyond $27,215 for the Base and beyond $33,360 for the Badlands.
