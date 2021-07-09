All 2022 Maverick Lariat Quirks and Features Get Easily Unveiled by Ford Expert

Amidst a bevy of internal and external problems, the Blue Oval still managed to deliver a few home runs over the past year or so. And, with its newfound emphasis on all things crossover, SUV, and trucks, do we need to wonder how come they’re touching all categories with the Bronco Sport, 2021 F-150, 2-Door/4-Door Bronco, and the 2022 Maverick?
As far as the latter is concerned, the hype surrounding it seems justified. After all, it’s been years since automakers just beat around the bush and were reluctant to bring to life new compact pickup trucks. When, as it turns out, the customer's request was there, ready, and willing. Both for the all-new 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz and the upcoming 2022 Ford Maverick rival. And it easily translated into tens of thousands of eager reservation holders.
Well, it’s always great when knowledgeable folk jump at the chance of aiding those who are still undetermined. And, at least as far as the 2022 Maverick is concerned (and all things Bronco and F-150, it seems), there’s always the open-minded Town and Country Ford dealer in Birmingham, Alabama ready to come to the rescue via its YouTube channel.
These are the same folks that helped The Bronco Nation try out a few tire configurations on the non-Sasquatch 2021 Bronco (up to 37-inchers, of course), and the host Mitchell S. Watts is now ready to continue (and probably conclude) the 2022 Maverick grade tour. So, after the initial “everything you need to know” episodes concerning the XL and XLT trims, now it’s time to meet the flagship Lariat a little better.
With the ordering guide close at hand, it’s obvious that Watts is once again very thorough and ready to go over the standard equipment, packages, and each standalone option that can be ordered alongside the new pickup truck. By the way, before digging in, let’s remember the 2022 Maverick Lariat kicks off at $25,490 with the FWD-equipped 2.5-liter hybrid engine.
One can also choose to go 4x4, but only with the 2.0-liter EcoBoost engine that kicks off at an MSRP of $26,575. First Edition Package builds are also available for an extra $5,375 in options and accessories as it includes both the Lariat Luxury and First Edition packs by default. Anyone wanting a bit more versatility, meanwhile, should also opt for the $745 Tow and $800 FX4 Off-Road packages.
Well, it’s always great when knowledgeable folk jump at the chance of aiding those who are still undetermined. And, at least as far as the 2022 Maverick is concerned (and all things Bronco and F-150, it seems), there’s always the open-minded Town and Country Ford dealer in Birmingham, Alabama ready to come to the rescue via its YouTube channel.
These are the same folks that helped The Bronco Nation try out a few tire configurations on the non-Sasquatch 2021 Bronco (up to 37-inchers, of course), and the host Mitchell S. Watts is now ready to continue (and probably conclude) the 2022 Maverick grade tour. So, after the initial “everything you need to know” episodes concerning the XL and XLT trims, now it’s time to meet the flagship Lariat a little better.
With the ordering guide close at hand, it’s obvious that Watts is once again very thorough and ready to go over the standard equipment, packages, and each standalone option that can be ordered alongside the new pickup truck. By the way, before digging in, let’s remember the 2022 Maverick Lariat kicks off at $25,490 with the FWD-equipped 2.5-liter hybrid engine.
One can also choose to go 4x4, but only with the 2.0-liter EcoBoost engine that kicks off at an MSRP of $26,575. First Edition Package builds are also available for an extra $5,375 in options and accessories as it includes both the Lariat Luxury and First Edition packs by default. Anyone wanting a bit more versatility, meanwhile, should also opt for the $745 Tow and $800 FX4 Off-Road packages.