1970 Ford Mustang Barn Find Shows Signs of Life, Pretty Cheap Too

The 1970 Mustang engine lineup came with a little something for everybody, as Ford tried to offer a mix of six-cylinders and V8 in an attempt to make the pony as economical as possible but also to provide it with extra muscle when needed. 16 photos



The V8 lineup started with the 302ci (4.9-liter) small-block, also coming from the 1969 Mustang and offering more than 210 horsepower, and continued with the 351ci (5.8-liter) Cleveland with 250 horsepower.



Both the 302 and the 351 were also offered as 4-barrel versions, this time with an increased output that reached 295 and 305 horsepower, respectively.



The crème the la crème for the 1970 Mustang was the 429 (7.0-liter) Boss engine that developed 380 horsepower.



The Mustang that we have here was born with a 302 unit under the hood, though the engine isn’t necessarily in its best shape these days. And it’s because the car has been locked in a barn for approximately 25 years, according to eBay seller



This is good news for someone planning a full restoration, as there’s a chance the engine can still be fixed, but on the other hand, worth knowing is that dealing with the rust should also be a priority for whoever buys it. We’re being told the driver’s floor has already been patched, but the photos still show that urgent fixes are needed, nonetheless.



This Mustang is being sold online as part of a no-reserve auction, which means whoever sends a higher bid is free to take the car home. The starting bid is set to $3,000.

