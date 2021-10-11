5 Menacing 650-HP 1966 Mustang Looks Supercharged-Ready for Street and Drags

1966 Ford Mustang Sitting in a Barn for a Very Long Time Comes Alongside a Rusty Brother

Barn find Mustangs are the best Mustangs, even if in some cases, bringing them back on their wheels is a very challenging process, even for diehard car aficionados out there.



As you could easily guess, the car doesn’t come in a mint condition, and restoring it will be quite a challenge not just because it sports the expected amount of rust but also due to the missing parts. eBay seller



The 1966 Mustang was offered with a 200 (4.3-liter) Thriftpower that replaced the previous 170 (2.8-liter) unit, so the output was this time raised to 120 horsepower. Of course, it’s not necessarily the best engine for a ’66 Mustang, but given it’s the original unit, it’s still a neat piece of automotive history that nobody would mind having in their daily driver.



The good news is this barn find comes alongside another



Are these cars worth a second chance? Of course they are, not only because they’re both Mustangs but, really now, there are plenty of rust buckets out there that end up being restored, so there’s no reason why these two gems wouldn’t get some love too.



