2021 Ford Bronco Sasquatch Manual Finally Confirmed, Coming Late Next Year

It's hard to understand what Ford was thinking during the unveiling of the Bronco, or better said, before the reveal. To the point, the off-road SUV designed to challenger the Jeep Wrangler has limited availability for the manual transmission



After tons of criticism on the forums and from the motoring media, Ford gave in without even acknowledging their mistake. “The Bronco community spoke and we heard them,” said consumer marketing manager Mark Grueber, which goes to show that Jeep knows their Wrangler customers and the off-road community far better.



“Our team moved quickly to add Sasquatch with a manual transmission – another example of our focus on giving customers the best possible off-road vehicles and accessories that we can,” said the official, and the crawler-gear manual is scheduled to roll out in late 2021 according to the teaser clip what you can watch below.



In addition to the 7-speed box, the Sasquatch Package also features 35-inch tires that won't feature "Wrangler" on the sidewall for obvious reasons, 17-inch beadlock wheels, Dana electronic locking axles with a 4.7:1 final drive ratio, Bilstein shocks, wider fender flares, and almost two inches more track width. In conjunction with the Badlands series, you can also look forward to a disconnecting front stabilizer bar that should help the all-new Bronco on the rockiest of trails.



With a maximum crawl ratio of 94.75:1 as opposed to 67.8:1 for the automatic, it’s easy to understand why the manual is so coveted by future owners. The Jeep Wrangler in Rubicon specification is rated at 84.2:1 with the manual gearbox.



Although unofficial at the time of reporting, the Sasquatch Package is said to retail at approximately $5,000 for lesser trims and $2,500 for the Badlands.



