2021 Ford Bronco Sasquatch Package With Manual Transmission Now Testing

Indirectly controlled by Ford through an external marketing agency, The Bronco Nation is much obliged to report that seven-speed manual transmission availability may be extended to the Sasquatch Package. Given how many people want this spec, it was about time for the Blue Oval to please reservation holders.
Don’t get your hopes too high for 2021 Sasquatch models with the stick shift, though. The first year of the all-new Bronco has slim chances to add the seven-speed manual to the off-road pack, more so if you remember that Wayne Michigan Assembly is undergoing retooling and first deliveries are due in June according to FoMoCo.
The cited publication also highlights that “the only missing piece to this elusive puzzle is timing.” TBN is keeping those fingers crossed for the manual-equipped Sasquatch for the 2021 model year, and with a bit of luck, the combination that everyone wants in the Bronco may be added to the configurator next summer.
At the time of reporting, the SP is exclusively offered with the 10R80 torque-converter automatic we know from the Ranger and F-150 pickup trucks. This transmission also enables the Ford Bronco to dig with the help of Trail Turn Assist. This system uses torque vectoring to reduce turn radiuses by up to 40 percent.
The four-door prototype snapped by The Bronco Nation rides on 35-inch tires, Goodyear Wrangler Territory LT rubber shoes that won’t read “Wrangler” in the production model because Jeep would roll on the floor laughing at Ford. Every Sasquatch comes with heavy-duty shocks from Bilstein, a 4.7 final drive, and electronic-locking axles designed to take on some of the toughest trails out there.
Not long now, the Bronco is also going to add a plug-in hybrid option previewed by the “EV Coaching” icon we’ve talked about in a previous story. Expected with 450 horsepower or thereabouts, the eco-friendly version will take on the Jeep Wrangler 4xe that combines the 2.0-liter Hurricane turbo with two electric motors.
The cited publication also highlights that “the only missing piece to this elusive puzzle is timing.” TBN is keeping those fingers crossed for the manual-equipped Sasquatch for the 2021 model year, and with a bit of luck, the combination that everyone wants in the Bronco may be added to the configurator next summer.
At the time of reporting, the SP is exclusively offered with the 10R80 torque-converter automatic we know from the Ranger and F-150 pickup trucks. This transmission also enables the Ford Bronco to dig with the help of Trail Turn Assist. This system uses torque vectoring to reduce turn radiuses by up to 40 percent.
The four-door prototype snapped by The Bronco Nation rides on 35-inch tires, Goodyear Wrangler Territory LT rubber shoes that won’t read “Wrangler” in the production model because Jeep would roll on the floor laughing at Ford. Every Sasquatch comes with heavy-duty shocks from Bilstein, a 4.7 final drive, and electronic-locking axles designed to take on some of the toughest trails out there.
Not long now, the Bronco is also going to add a plug-in hybrid option previewed by the “EV Coaching” icon we’ve talked about in a previous story. Expected with 450 horsepower or thereabouts, the eco-friendly version will take on the Jeep Wrangler 4xe that combines the 2.0-liter Hurricane turbo with two electric motors.