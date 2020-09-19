2021 Ford F-150 Folding Shifter, Interior Work Surface, SYNC 4 Detailed on Video

Ford is gearing up to roll out the fourteenth generation of the F-Series line of pickup trucks, starting with the half-ton family. As expected from a redesign this extensive, the interior has been improved as well, starting with… wait for it… the gear lever.
The F150Gen14.com forum has uploaded a short video on YouTube that details the stowable shifter of a Platinum, designed to fold into the center console with the simple push of a button. Once stowed, the center armrest can be extended into a large work surface that can be used as a table for snacks, your laptop, and so forth.
Moving on to the second video, we’re presented with the high-resolution display of the instrument cluster and the 12-inch center screen that runs SYNC 4. The latest infotainment system is standard in the F-150 and it's somewhat laggy as well. Take a look at how the driver switches from the phone menu to the navigation and edit menus. That’s pretty underwhelming for a 2021 model, let alone a Platinum trim.
Only available in SuperCrew specification, the Platinum starts at $60,805 or $3,590 more than before. Do you find it acceptable for SYNC 4 to be this laggy at this price point? I certainly don’t, but then again, the truck in the following videos may feature a different version of infotainment from the one we’ll see on customer trucks. Given this possibility, let us hope that SYNC 4 will get better.
The central display can operate in split-screen mode if you like to have easy access to two different menus like music on the left and navigation on the right. Ford has also designed the F-150 for over-the-air updates, a purposeful technology that should help customers get the latest maps and firmware directly from FoMoCo.
Built in Dearborn, Michigan and Claycomo, Missouri, the fourteenth generation of the F-150 is also going to receive an all-electric option in the middle of 2022. The EV has been confirmed with a dual-motor powertrain and different styling from internal combustion-engined trucks, including the PowerBoost V6 hybrid option.
