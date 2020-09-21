U.S. Fans Can Explore Timeless McLaren Elva Virtually, Just 149 Are Now Planned

This year has been troubled to say the least – with the auto industry's reaction to the ongoing health and economic crisis a clear indicator of the way going forward. Automakers have scrambled to reshape strategies and as such we have seen major changes across the board. For example, we have now found out that McLaren is repackaging a lower production quota into a decision to make that specific model “one of the most exclusive McLarens ever.”
Yes, we know they claim the production shutdown is the reason for the new production limit. Great marketing speak that was needed to cover for the fact that interest has (probably) wound down, or it costs too much. It’s understandable, though, considering the niche factor of the vehicle in question – the Elva.
We are actually glad the $1.69 million Ultimate Series roadster is still going to be produced – even if the new schedule calls for a drastic reduction from 399 to just 149 units.
McLaren also decided to make up for the lost sales with a new tool that should make it easier for North American customers to configure their perfect Elva without actually needing to expose themselves to potentially hazardous journeys. As such, the automaker launched a virtual reality visualizer that will give them access to even more customization options – all with immediate results.
The new digital tool involves one-on-one customer sessions with an MSO Bespoke Liaison Manager, while the Visualization Specialist is also there to lend a remote helping hand – all of them making use of the new McLaren Advanced Visualizer (MAV).
According to the company, the software was initially created for gaming purposes (yes, during the lockdown everyone played a lot more video games, even - or we’d better say, especially - adults!) and has been adapted to render ultra-HD resolution virtual images of every bespoke element, seemingly blending them to create a near-immediate full configuration.
More so, McLaren itself provided a couple of examples – the Explore and Timeless themes, incorporating a range of visual propositions that have already been bundled into the new MAV program alongside the existing MSO M1A and M6A.
