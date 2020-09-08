5 Watch Owner of 5 Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren Take All of Them Out For a Spin

Two McLaren Dealers Are Needed to Bring Ultra-Limited Senna LM to North America

Rarer than a rainbow-colored flying unicorn, the elusive McLaren Senna LM finally gets a properly official introduction courtesy of McLaren Orlando and McLaren New Jersey, the two outlets that joined forces to bring the special series on American soil. 15 photos



Exactly a quarter of a century ago, McLaren’s F1 GTR delivered a historic premiere for the race by not only besting the purpose-built prototypes of the WSC (World Sportscar Championship) with a GT1-spec model, but also having a total of five examples wrap up the race in the 1st, 3rd, 4th, 5th, and 13th positions overall.







We are dealing with equally special cars, as the latter has been specifically created to emulate a true race car experience on the road – while also directly celebrating the memory of Brazilian driver Ayrton Senna and McLaren’s Formula One World Constructor's Championship titles.



Now a couple of McLaren distributors in North America are looking for a mélange of this incredible heritage in the form of a special commission dedicated to the



The inspiration is obvious – the new Senna LM examples share the McLaren Orange hue akin to F1 LM’s original Papaya Orange paintwork and include a series of bespoke factory-performed enhancements.



The latter include a McLaren Special Operations (MSO) conversion to the Senna GTR power level of 814 hp, the addition of polished ports and cylinder heads for the engine, OZ wheels, a satin gold finish for the exhaust tips, as well as a tailored set of aero body modifications and a 24-carat gold heatshield.



