McLaren 620R Goes for a British-German "Talk" On and Around the Nurburgring

Those unfamiliar with the McLaren 620R should know just this – we are dealing with the most powerful iteration of the British automaker’s Sports Series to date. Those unfamiliar with Christian Gebhardt and his love of the ‘Ring could be given an equally brief explanation – he is an endurance expert with a couple of wins at the ADAC Zurich 24 hours of Nürburgring, back in 2016 and 2018.

29 photos