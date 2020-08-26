Famous YouTuber Gives Chase to Mercedes-Benz AMG GT R on the Nordschleife

Nicknamed “The Beast of the Green Hell,” the Mercedes-AMG GT R was a considerable statement from the German sports car manufacturer when it appeared and quickly posted the 2017 Nurburgring Nordschleife rear-wheel drive car lap record of 7 minutes and 10.9 seconds. It remains among the quickest models on the track to date, making it one of the best choices when it comes to properly experiencing the titular Green Hell.
Of course, when popular YouTuber Shmee150 is involved one can imagine that nothing is that simple as in having a lap on the Nurburgring Nordschleife with the Mercedes-AMG GT R. Instead, he was humble enough to hand over driving duties to Andreas “Andy” Gulden, the chief instructor of the Nürburgring Driving Academy and true motorsports man and somebody who’s been teaching the secrets to others since way back in 1988.
Tim Burton, the famous British car vlogger better known by his alias Shmee150 was on site to further hone his driving skills via the Nürburgring Driving Academy's Sports Driver Training Nordschleife XL course and he jumped at the occasion of sharing a ride in the AMG GT R for a quick lap around the Green Hell next to Andy, who posted a very quick lap in the 7:14 minutes ballpark from bridge to gantry.
That was on “OFF Mode” but with the Pirelli Pzero tires instead of the slicker Michelin Sport Cup 2 option because the track was still drying up from an earlier rain that day. The time is even more impressive because we can see – thanks to slick video editing that shows us a beautiful three-way point of view (front of the car, cockpit, driver) - that it was a crowded pass, with lots of Audi R8s, among others.
Best of all, Shmee also decided to give it a go at chasing the 577 hp monster in his own McLaren 675LT Spider. The 666 hp (675 PS as per the company's naming strategy) Brit is clearly holding its own end of the bargain and at one time there is also a McLaren 620R casually giving it all on the Nordschleife - so the 3-way POV again showed how much fun can be had on the highly technical course if all drivers have the skills to handle it.
