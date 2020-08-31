C8 Corvette, 911 and R8 Do the Hockenheim Dance, America Keeps the Rhythm Close

Fans of the latest (and arguably greatest) C8 generation of the Chevrolet Corvette have grown used to seeing the Stingray in its own element – on and off tracks around the U.S. But what happens when this great legend of American sports car is taken out onto a European field? More so, what’s the final verdict after some hot laps against two German benchmarks, such as the Porsche 11 and Audi R8?!
Well, you better watch the video (embedded below) along with us until the very end if you want to find out who was the fastest around the FIA Grade 1 licensed Hockenheimring motor racing Mecca in Baden-Württemberg, Germany. The track is usually the host of the Formula One German Grand Prix, so the 4.574 km (2.842 mi) circuit is one of the best locations anyone could have chosen for this kind of 3rd degree of sports car encounter.
While many YouTube reviewers are gunning for their personal fame first and car enthusiast pleasure second, this time around we are dealing with a German-level information outlet in the form of sport auto’s social media channel. As such, there are no useless presentations and flourishes, just a quick review of each track contestant with basic information.
There is no voiceover either, which is music to our ears – this way we can focus on the beats provided by the onboard POV (point-of-view) accompanied by nothing else but the screeching tires, blasting engines and rumbling exhausts.
We should know the contestants by heart by now, but let’s do a quick performance recap, nonetheless. The American outsider, the C8 Corvette Stingray, arrives on the field with its big 6.2-liter LT2 V8 packing 495 hp in the Stingray package configuration and an eight-speed Tremec dual-clutch gearbox.
Next up is the Porsche 911 Carrera S, equipped with a brawny 3.0-liter inline-six good for 450 PS (443 hp) and mated to its ubiquitous PDK. The final knight is another mid-engined sports car, the Audi R8, albeit this one has a V10 configuration for the aspirated 5.2-liter that exudes no less than 540 ps (532 hp) when sending all ponies to the rear wheels alone.
Another key differentiator is not the pilot – 39-old German racer Christian Gebhardt handled all three of them – but the available tires. The C8 Corvette arrives with a set of Michelin Pilot Sport 4S, the Porsche 911 packs the Pirelli P Zero NA1 model, and the R8 is on Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 AO.
We are not going to spoil the fun by telling you the outright winner, although in the attached gallery there’s a big hint – although we have all three hot lap times.
