Are Five McLaren Senna GTR LMs Better Than One Original 1995 McLaren F1 GTR?

McLaren Automotive has only been around in the current form for a decade. Still, its legacy as an automobile manufacturer spans a few more years thanks to McLaren Cars – and the iconic McLaren F1. Although intended as the most capable street-legal car of its time, its racing career was a no brainer, obviously. Especially when considering its 1995 participation in the Le Mans race, where it won the day-long event although it was McLaren’s first attempt, and the F1’s GT1 category was at a disadvantage compared to the unlimited prototypes.

