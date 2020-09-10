McLaren 620R Is Getting Reworked by MSO With R Pack, U.S. Fans Won't Be Happy

Basically, the 620R was created by McLaren as the most powerful street-legal iteration of the company’s Sports Series – a road counterpart to the track-only 570S GT4. Production of the special series of 350 examples is still underway at the headquarters in Woking, the UK, so there was still time for McLaren Special Operations to produce its own enhancements, presented in the form of the new R Pack.
Unfortunately for car enthusiasts in North America, the exclusive choice from the customization division is only offered for clients living in Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The new pack has been devised as a way of dialing up the driving experience to a whole new level while also refreshing the styling for the racing-inspired coupe.
MSO’s R Pack arrives with a glossy-finished carbon fiber roof scoop and front fender louvers, Gloss Nano Black finishers for the Titanium SuperSports Exhaust, as well as a carbon fiber interior pack. Each of the components has a specific attribution, according to the company.
First off, the “Gloss Finish Visual Carbon Fiber Roof Scoop” is a fully functional air intake system that can also double as a camera attachment point, with the latter joining forces with the available McLaren Track Telemetry (MTT) system – a neat POV (point of view) for recording some epic track sessions or the latest scenic joy ride.
The “Gloss Finish Visual Carbon Fiber Front Fender Louvres” seem to be there just for visual purposes, while the “Carbon Fiber Interior Pack” adds new bits and pieces of the lightweight material to complement the track-inspired attitude of the performance coupe. At home in the UK, the new MSO R Pack goes for £25,000 (almost $32,545 at current exchange rates), which the company says is a lot less than an individually ordered parts bundle.
There are no performance enhancements associated with the new option, with the 620R remaining at the current power levels of 620 PS (610 bhp) and 620 Nm (457 lb. ft.) of torque. That is still more than enough to propel the ultimate Sports Series incarnation in just 2.9 seconds to 62 mph (100 kph) and in 8.1 seconds to 124 mph (200 kph).
Oddly enough, while late last year when McLaren unveiled the 620R it said the series is limited to 350 units, this time around they lowered the global count to a mere 225 examples...
