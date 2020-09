Porsche 911 Sport Turismo Looks Like the Wagon We Want

Zuffenhausen is no stranger to the body style we're talking about, even though we're looking at five-door models with its Panamera Sport Turismo and the upcoming production version of the Mission E Cross Turismo concept, which should accompany the "standard" Taycan starting next year.Of course, one might wonder about the practicality assets of a contraption like this fictional Porsche 911 wagon.Well, the rear-engined layout of the vehicle allows it to use a 2+2 configuration. However, even with the larger 992 generation, which is the one portrayed here, the headroom limitations still mean the back seats are reserved for children, as we noticed in our review . Obviously, the more generous roof line of such a proposal would address this matter. And there might even be room for a storage compartment above the engine, albeit a compact one.It's only natural for such a concept to raise questions in terms of aesthetics. Well, this rendering seems to provide a respectable answer: at least from where we're standing, this 911 Sport Turismo is a looker. And with digital label Sugarchow, which is responsible for the pixel work, having delivered multiple angles of the family-friendly Porsche 911, we can be certain of this – make sure to use the swipe feature of the Instagram post below to check out this 992 Carrera S Sport Turismo.There have been no signs of Porsche preparing such a Neunelfer, but, with the number of coach-built vehicles appearing to be on the rise, we can’t rule out the possibility of an outside effort of the sort.