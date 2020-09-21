Porsche 911 Sport Turismo Looks Like the Wagon We Want

Porsche is always ready to add fresh derivatives to the 911 range, which, at full maturity, can hold over twenty models. These are normally split between four body types: the Coupe, the Cabriolet, the Targa and the Speedster. But what if the German automotive producer would come up with a wagon incarnation of the Neunelfer, such as the one portrayed in this rendering?
Zuffenhausen is no stranger to the body style we're talking about, even though we're looking at five-door models with its Panamera Sport Turismo and the upcoming production version of the Mission E Cross Turismo concept, which should accompany the "standard" Taycan starting next year.
Of course, one might wonder about the practicality assets of a contraption like this fictional Porsche 911 wagon.
Well, the rear-engined layout of the vehicle allows it to use a 2+2 configuration. However, even with the larger 992 generation, which is the one portrayed here, the headroom limitations still mean the back seats are reserved for children, as we noticed in our review. Obviously, the more generous roof line of such a proposal would address this matter. And there might even be room for a storage compartment above the engine, albeit a compact one.
It's only natural for such a concept to raise questions in terms of aesthetics. Well, this rendering seems to provide a respectable answer: at least from where we're standing, this 911 Sport Turismo is a looker. And with digital label Sugarchow, which is responsible for the pixel work, having delivered multiple angles of the family-friendly Porsche 911, we can be certain of this – make sure to use the swipe feature of the Instagram post below to check out this 992 Carrera S Sport Turismo.
There have been no signs of Porsche preparing such a Neunelfer, but, with the number of coach-built vehicles appearing to be on the rise, we can’t rule out the possibility of an outside effort of the sort.
