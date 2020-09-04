Ford SA Says Non-Approved Accessories and Mods May Pose “Major Safety Risk”

Let’s face it, truck customers are treated to a lot of official accessories. The problem with those, however, is that automakers are charging much more money for even the simplest of things - tonneau covers included - than aftermarket companies.
Probably surprised by how popular non-approved upgrades are in South Africa, the Blue Oval decided to publish a press release that explains why original equipment is better for the Ranger pickup truck. Losing the manufacturer’s warranty and “a major safety risk” are two of the reasons given by the Dearborn-based automaker for OEM over aftermarket modifications. In other words, “water is still wet.”
The Managing Director is utmost annoyed by Ranger customers who buy Raptor-style grilles from third parties. “An aftermarket grille could lead to increased air temperatures in the engine bay, which has an adverse effect on numerous mechanical and electrical components, dramatically increasing the risk of premature failure,” explains Neale Hill, and he does have a point. The diesels that Ford offers in South Africa run hotter than gasoline engines in the combustion chamber, and by the way, compression ignition is a bit more demanding than spark ignition.
However, a question must be posed. Who would be tempted to void the coverage over something as simple as a grille? Owners are more likely to go aftermarket after the manufacturer’s warranty ends, and that applies to pretty much every market outside of South Africa. Mods such as body panels and suspension, however, are nothing to scoff at because they concern structural rigidity and handling.
Towards the end of the press release, the Blue Oval takes a jab at canopies and roller shutter systems that may “damage the load box if not installed properly.” Everything can damage the Ranger if the installation instructions aren’t followed to a T, and lest we forget, many people out there damage their cars in more simple ways without knowing. People who prefer the tunnel car wash out of commodity, for example, aren’t aware what those brushes do to the clear coat and paint.
