Blown Chevy Camaro ZL1 6x6 Looks Ready to Be Driven on a Virtually Endless Road

When General Motors allowed Chevy to revolutionize the whole setup of the eighth generation Corvette by making it a mid-engine sports car, they nailed a home run. Success is astounding, but it also had a rather nasty – and unintended – side effect. It made the Camaro seem obsolete...Although designers have tried to infuse the sixth generation with ample personality, some say they tried too hard. Now, the bland reality is that Chevy's Camaro lags far behind the cool Mustang and the antiqued but oh, so powerful Challenger. At least according to the vision of one pixel master, it turns out there's an effortless way to move out of the 'Vette's shadow.Sure, it might not be everyone's cup of tea. But frankly, something needs to be done or General Motors might retire the nameplate and even scratch off the upcoming, rumored electrification plans . Oscar Vargas, the virtual artist behind the wb.artist20 account on social media, has come up with a crazy possibility. It's a very cool one, though, no matter what purists might think.Although, we have a feeling that it's not intended as a solution to GM's trials and tribulations. Instead, this Chevy Camaro ZL1 has morphed into a blownmonster that seemingly looks like something begging to be driven on a virtually endless (flat) road for an extremely specific reason.The CGI expert is simply celebrating – in his personal way – a new professional collaboration with a recent smartphone app dedicated to automotive enthusiasts. And, thus, he just took the app creator's ZL1 and imagined a muscled-up Camaro that would shut up any detractors behind the screaming roar of the blown V8 setup and the huge quantity of smoke coming from the 6x6 arrangement... Too bad it's just wishful thinking, right?