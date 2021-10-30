Maserati Quattroporte Trofeo Becomes Hideous Hot Hatchback in Disrespectful CGI

It may not be the world’s best-selling ultra-luxury series, but it’s hard to deny the extensive pedigree of Maserati’s Quattroporte. After all, the Italian four-door is almost six decades old.
Born in 1963, the original Quattroporte (Tipo AM107) delivered a couple of interesting firsts for Maserati because it was the company’s initial large saloon with access to V8 engines. From 1974, the Quattroporte II took a liking for French DNA, sharing bits and pieces with the Citroen SM.
Luckily, its odd story soon gave way for the long-lived third-generation Quattroporte, which this time around deployed a Giugiaro design (instead of Bertone) over the traditional RWD/V8 architecture. Moving to the roaring 1990s we find the Quattroporte IV as the first one built under Fiat supervision, followed by Pininfarina’s take on the fifth iteration.
Now proudly in its sixth generation, the Quattroporte has been around since 2013. Enough time for some to imagine it has grown long in the tooth, irrespective of Maserati’s efforts to keep it fresh via mild upgrades and a multitude of special versions, such as the high-performance Trofeo or the ultra-luxurious Zegna.
As such, it’s no surprise that an automotive virtual artist has decided to take matters into his own hands. Case in point, Siim Parn, the pixel master behind the spdesignsest account on social media, usually gives us stunning retro-modern interpretations of the latest and (arguably) coolest models.
This time around he might have decided to swim against the current for his Quattroporte Trofeo project, transforming the stylish four-door limousine into a decidedly hideous five-door “hot hatchback.” Frankly, it’s astonishing to remember this is the same CGI expert that sent us on cloud nine with his previous Alfa Romeo work.
Sure, beauty is always in the eye of the beholder. But I honestly feel this Quattroporte Trofeo hatchback – if ever real – wouldn't convince anyone even with that Ferrari-built 3.8-liter Twin Turbo V8 good for 580 hp and 730 Nm (538 lb-ft)! Perhaps it just needs that wild MC20 camo cover to help it blend in.
