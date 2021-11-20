Cannondale Drops Entry-Level Cujo 3 Hardtail MTB to Introduce You to the Sport

Folks, it's called the Cujo 3 and looks to be one of Cannondale's most affordable yet capable hardtail MTBs. How affordable? Well, this little trinket flies in with a price of 1,150 USD (1,015 EUR at current exchange rates), leaving you with enough cash for Santa's milk and cookies and some for yourself too.
You've picked up that Cannondale is the team behind this machine, and with a history since 1971, you can only guess what's in store with this bike. After all, Cannondale is the sort of team with its fingers in all significant cycling events held around the globe. Those years of knowledge and experience are poured into each bike that leaves the company's assembly line, and the Cujo 3 is no different.
As it stands, every Cujo is completed using SmartForm C2 Alloy with internal cable routing for all lines on the bike. However, the Cujo line has a trick up its sleeve. Just like the Cujo 1, the 3 features the same SAVE frame micro-suspension. Wait a minute. A frame suspension? On a hardtail? Oh yeah.
The rear triangle of Cujo is built with certain flex zones that absorb some of the vibrations riders experience on singletracks or other surfaces. You should feel roots a little less, rocks, and even small drops.
Unlike the Cujo 1, for the 3, a plethora of drivetrain component manufactures are in place. A Prowheel 30T crank and bottom bracket spin a KMC chain on a Sunrace 11-42T 10-speed cassette. A Deore GS derailleur is also in place to move your chain. Sure, it may not be the most pleasant drivetrain setup out there, but if you're nifty with a wrench and have a favorite drivetrain lying around, toss it on.
To help you control descents and maneuver the bike accordingly, Cannondale throws on a pair of Tektro hydraulic disc brakes with 180 mm (7.1 in) or 160 mm (6.3 in) rotors, enough to handle you and the bike.
With components, the Cujo 3 cruises in with a weight of 32.1 lbs (14.6 kg), so not the lightest nor the heaviest hardtail on the market. As for this bike's weight limit, there is no mention whatsoever.
Now, it's not the lightest nor the strongest in the Cujo lineup, but the 3 does present itself as a suitable bike for folks that want to make their entrance into trail and mountain biking. If you like it, add it to your holiday wishlist.
