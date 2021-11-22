Wald’s Tuned Toyota Hilux Looks Like It Could Eat Raptors for Lunch

Even though they don’t sell it in the United States, where customers will have to settle either for the Tacoma or the Tundra, everyone and their pet know that the Toyota Hilux is arguably one of the best trucks ever made. It’s also very durable, as we’ve found out over the years.
Head to developing countries, and chances are you will encounter many doing their daily chores, some of which may be more controversial than others. But that’s a totally different topic, one that could spark a never-ending debate, so we’d better move on to the reason behind this story, which is a new tuning upgrade available for what is pretty much the invincible workhorse.
With Wald International behind it, this Toyota Hilux may not have a Raptor-rivaling design, but it sure looks like it could eat Ford’s Ranger and then use its bones to pick its teeth. One doesn’t have to be a connoisseur to tell what’s new because the upgrades are in your face. Starting with the front bumper, moving on to the huge scoops added to the hood, bolt-on fender flares, and ending with the rear add-ons, this Japanese pickup has them all.
On top of that, it also has a set of roof-mounted lights that can turn night into day at the flick of a switch. The whole body was painted black, together with the aftermarket pieces, most of which were signed by the Japanese tuner, and the only things providing contrast are the chromed tailgate and door handles and similarly looking badges. It also sports new wheels, with a multi-spoke pattern and Wald center caps, 22 inches in diameter, the images reveal, which may look rather chic, but they were wrapped in chunky tires meant to enhance traction in slippery or sticky conditions.
Like most of their projects, this tuned Toyota Hilux has received the Black Bison nomenclature, and besides the wild body kit and new alloys complete with all-terrain rubber, it doesn’t seem to feature additional upgrades. Wald didn’t release any images of the interior at the time of writing, so we can assume that it has remained untouched. And that’s hardly a surprise, considering that they aren’t exactly known for giving cabins a makeover, be it either with plush leather and suede, stitched together with contrasting string, or normal cloth.
Power upgrades aren’t on the agenda either, so what you see is what you get, should you decide to reach out to them and entrust them with your 2017MY+ Hilux, as the aforementioned parts are only suitable to the eighth generation pickup. And while a power boost goes a long way, you will either have to live without it or contact another tuner and have them deal with this part too.
