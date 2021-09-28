Plaid Races S8, M4, Acura, Stinger, ZX-14, Decides Only Another Plaid Will Do

Although few people dare to go against Tesla’s Model S Plaid in street cars without psychologically preparing to admit defeat, there is also no shortage of candidates to glory. But, in the end, a Plaid vs. Plaid is the way to go neck-in-neck.
The owner of the Tesla Plaid Channel on YouTube has been constantly racing the California-based company’s EVs at the dragstrip for more than a couple of years, so it’s easy to imagine he’s an experienced quarter-mile aficionado.
And he’s also one with a mission – to go against the toughest and quickest competitors out there. Just recently, the owner of the blue Tesla Model S Plaid went to the Orlando Speed World Dragway in Orlando, Florida, to partake in the local Sheriff’s Department “Take it to the Track” event. Designed to keep racing off the streets, it’s a terrific way to have some quick drag and roll race fun for the Tesla owner.
Interestingly, he’s got prepared in the latest video (embedded below) no less than ten races. And, luckily for us, every possible information is also tucked inside the description area, from the exact timestamps for each battle to the ET, MPH, RT (reaction time), 60-ft, and the overall result! So, it’s everyone’s Swedish buffet to choose the exact skirmish that matters the most for them.
And there’s plenty, with the Plaid going against an Audi S8, BMW M4, SCC Acura, Kia Stinger, Coyote Mustang, and even a Kawasaki ZX-14 motorcycle in both drag and roll races! But in the end, none proved a daring match, although some of them were extremely close (hint: the ZX-14). So, it’s all down to the ultimate challenge: Plaid vs. Plaid.
This means the final four races (the first one was a red light, so only the last three matter) were the real deal, as the blue and white Model S Plaids were evenly matched. But, of course, then it’s the little details that matter the most.
