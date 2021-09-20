Tesla Model S Plaid Finally Drags Napier Green McLaren 765LT, Destruction Follows

Anyone who’s been following the sticky prepped surface of the quarter-mile dragstrip knows very well there is currently an ICE vs. EV war raging on. So, bringing the top contestants for a one-on-one showdown is like a true battle for the ages.
Some vloggers just have it all. Take DragTimes' Brooks Weisblat, for example, the owner of both the crimson Tesla Model S Plaid and the Napier Green McLaren 765LT we are about to see. He’s got the experience, knowledge, and skills to deliver thrills. Even the audacity to keep us in the dark for so long...
After all, that cool-looking-and-sounding British supercar was once “the quickest production car (in the world) on the quarter-mile, running 9.39s at over 150 mph (241+ kph).” But that was before Tesla brought the 1,020-horsepower Model S Plaid into the picture. And that certainly doesn’t compare to McLaren’s 765LT, which stock should only be capable of some 765 ps/755 hp – although we all know the dyno results point more towards 850 horsepower.
So, in a few words, this was clearly a hugely entertaining and widely expected battle. Still, in a bit to keep it as fair as possible, both the 765LT and the Plaid were redressed with the original wheel and tire package. The only issue, it was around 100 degrees (38 degrees Celsius) that day in Florida... So, although all bets were off between the two drivers during the trio of races, we could already foresee an overall winner.
And, as it turns out, starting from the 4:41 mark when the three skirmishes unfold from multiple POVs (and complete with results for each one, as well as a conclusion from the 11-minute mark), it was easier than expected. Hint, although one vehicle constantly hammered its foe during each run, the battle was a two-to-one victory... although we are not going to spoil the fun in seeing why for yourself! It’s well worth the while.
After all, that cool-looking-and-sounding British supercar was once “the quickest production car (in the world) on the quarter-mile, running 9.39s at over 150 mph (241+ kph).” But that was before Tesla brought the 1,020-horsepower Model S Plaid into the picture. And that certainly doesn’t compare to McLaren’s 765LT, which stock should only be capable of some 765 ps/755 hp – although we all know the dyno results point more towards 850 horsepower.
So, in a few words, this was clearly a hugely entertaining and widely expected battle. Still, in a bit to keep it as fair as possible, both the 765LT and the Plaid were redressed with the original wheel and tire package. The only issue, it was around 100 degrees (38 degrees Celsius) that day in Florida... So, although all bets were off between the two drivers during the trio of races, we could already foresee an overall winner.
And, as it turns out, starting from the 4:41 mark when the three skirmishes unfold from multiple POVs (and complete with results for each one, as well as a conclusion from the 11-minute mark), it was easier than expected. Hint, although one vehicle constantly hammered its foe during each run, the battle was a two-to-one victory... although we are not going to spoil the fun in seeing why for yourself! It’s well worth the while.