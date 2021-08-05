60-Ton Mobile Crane Goes (Almost) Flat Out on Autobahn for Monster Top Speed POV

Already feeling tired from all the high-performance tuned rigs and supercar POVs announcing 200+ mph (321+ kph) top speeds on the Autobahn? Then perhaps a large change in perspective, not the scenery, should be in order.
Both literally and figuratively, because the good folks over at the TopSpeedGermany channel on YouTube have a special treat in their latest episode of the maximum speed on Autobahn series. After all, the German highway is free for all to use, not just the hypercars. Folks can also go flat out in a Volkswagen up!, for example.
Or, just in case you want to get as high as possible on the food chain, perhaps an all-terrain mobile crane that’s capable of lifting up to 220 tons in one go will do the trick a little better. And we are not kidding. These guys went from playing with a rare 1990 G60 VW Golf GTI or a 2000 Audi A6 with a faulty engine to a 60-ton Tadano Faun ATF 220G-5 rig.
Just so we learn something new as well, looking up the company revealed that Tadano Faun is a specialized German outlet with many decades of experience. After their 1990 acquisition by Japan’s Tadano, the new entity made a name for itself creating mobile cranes based on existing commercial truck frames. That’s why there’s a Mercedes-Benz branded steering wheel during the POV part that kicks off immediately after the short presentation, at the 0:35 mark.
By the way, the walkaround is immensely interesting and satisfying. It not only shows the behemoth in all its glory but also gives a few technical pointers. Such as the 15.0-liter displacement of the Mercedes-Benz engine (capable of 530 plus 197 horsepower, whatever that means!) or the 60-ton weight...
Now, don’t imagine that a lot is going to happen during the video embedded below... or too fast. This monster needs to be handled with care (although it looks surprisingly easy to drive it when you know what you’re doing), especially during the city driving part seen from the 2:15 mark. Then it’s off to the Autobahn fun after the 5:30 mark, and this time around it really doesn’t matter if they travel to a restriction-free area of the highway or not...
As a side note, be sure to check out the savory user comments on things to compare this rig with. For us, it’s like an automotive version of the Olympics weightlifting series...
