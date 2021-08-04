5 Family-Owned 1976 Dodge Power Wagon Might Be Perfect for Classic 4WD Adventures

3 1970 Oldsmobile 442 W-30 Convertible Is One of 96, Packs Original 455ci V8 Grunt

2 1969 Chevy Corvette 427 Was Hidden for 15 Years, Its Cool Stories Are Remembered

1 Mega Stash of Rare Classics Lying Around for Years Awaits Fans in Pennsylvania

More on this:

1970s Neoplan Double-Decker Bus Could Prove a Tricky, Ultimate Vanlife Project

With the current health crisis forcibly confining a lot of people inside four walls, there’s a natural uptick in the interest for the eerie #Vanlife movement. After all, instead of spending most of the time in one place, one could have a home on the road and travel to distant corners of the Earth. 12 photos SUV are all it takes. But, of course, one can ask for a level-up in terms of comfort and features. Or, if you really want to live a life on the road, perhaps there’s a reason to bring family and/or friends.



But how about both? After all, if somebody makes a mobile house of some sort, there’s always somebody else that one-ups the idea



Of course, we downplayed the amount of hustle needed to achieve just that. For now, all those adventures are just a figment of our imagination. This potentially ultimate bus project is right now just a derelict vehicle that hasn’t been running, has not been started, and laid helplessly during the past decade. Or even more, because the lack of information from eBay seller colewon13 does not give us a boost of confidence as far as his description is concerned.



So, he or she doesn’t know a thing about the specific model or even the year of production. Of course, the same goes for the actual mileage of the bus. The interior has already been cleaned out – though only partially – as the idea was to convert the bus into a food truck or a



Better approach this sale with extreme caution, though, because this really is a huge resto(mod) project – both literally and figuratively. And it comes with a lot of flaws, some already evidenced in the description, others just waiting to be found. So, it is no wonder the You don’t necessarily need a van to indulge in summer road trips that would take you away from social distancing restrictions. Sometimes, a cool rooftop camper and a modifiedare all it takes. But, of course, one can ask for a level-up in terms of comfort and features. Or, if you really want to live a life on the road, perhaps there’s a reason to bring family and/or friends.But how about both? After all, if somebody makes a mobile house of some sort, there’s always somebody else that one-ups the idea to the next level . Well, how about taking it to Boss level directly? With a “little” bit of work and money, it could be possible to achieve just that with this 1970s Neoplan double-decker bus. Can you imagine the summer (and winter) road trips in this thing, with two dozen other people?Of course, we downplayed the amount of hustle needed to achieve just that. For now, all those adventures are just a figment of our imagination. This potentially ultimate bus project is right now just a derelict vehicle that hasn’t been running, has not been started, and laid helplessly during the past decade. Or even more, because the lack of information from eBay seller colewon13 does not give us a boost of confidence as far as his description is concerned.So, he or she doesn’t know a thing about the specific model or even the year of production. Of course, the same goes for the actual mileage of the bus. The interior has already been cleaned out – though only partially – as the idea was to convert the bus into a food truck or a livable space . It must have fallen through, as the Neoplan is now up for grabs.Better approach this sale with extreme caution, though, because this really is a huge resto(mod) project – both literally and figuratively. And it comes with a lot of flaws, some already evidenced in the description, others just waiting to be found. So, it is no wonder the current highest bid (after 19 offers) is just $1,525...

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.