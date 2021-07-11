2000 Audi A6 Has Broken 2.7 Turbo, Only Catches 149-MPH Hearse While Downhill

With the German Autobahn being one of the sole places in the world where you can floor the throttle to the very edge, it’s no wonder some people will drive just about anything just to feel the thrills of reaching that traditionally elusive maximum speed. Sometimes, that means playing with cars that will easily put supercars to shame, and other times it means risking a faithful encounter with a vehicle you hope to never use until extremely late in your life.
With the unlimited areas of the German Autobahn being so alluring, it’s no surprise there are many dedicated channels on YouTube that give us the chance to imagine we are the ones doing the driving of all sorts of vehicles. And carving a specific niche is not that hard, particularly if you are willing to give up the models that dwell in the high-performance stratosphere.
For example, the folks over at the TopSpeedGermany channel on YouTube seem quite content with presenting sometimes quirky, sometimes old, other times plain beat-up rides. The latter category befits this 2000 Audi A6 Avant of the C5/4B variety (second generation, produced between 1997 and 2004), which allegedly comes with a broken engine. We really don’t know about that, since we haven’t seen a mechanic’s report, but it seems that trio of check engine lights works just fine!
Oddly enough, the driver proceeds with the maximum speed acceleration test as if nothing, meaning that he’s either extremely confident, oblivious to the risks of stalling the engine at over 124 mph (200 kph), or both. Anyways, the daredevil goes on to ram the throttle once on the Autobahn, and, as expected, the A6 builds its speed very, very, very... slow.
While it manages to get to around 100 mph (160 kph) it seems fate is trying to give the duo a hint, as a silver Mercedes-Benz hearse passes them in a hurry. After some additional slow momentum building, we surprisingly see the A6 Avant is quite capable of sustaining a brisk cruising speed of around 137 mph (220 kph), give or take.
And then it’s quite clear the irony of meeting that Mercedes hearse a second time has completely escaped this driver... as we see the Avant (at the 4:20 mark) slowly creeping in front of the funeral vehicle while going downhill at over 149 mph (240 kph)! Besides, he seemed more preoccupied with the fact that he also passed a Porsche 911 GT3...
