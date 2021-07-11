5 NATO Tanks to Go Completely Green as Soon as Possible

This 1941 M3 Stuart Light Tank Isn’t Your Average Grocery Getter

Named after American Civil War Confederate general J. E. B. Stuart, the M3 Stuart saw a lot of action in World War II and subsequent conflicts that include the Korean War and 1959 Cuban Revolution. Produced from 1941 through 1943, the light tank was offered with multiple powertrain choices, including a gargantuan radial diesel powerplant from Guiberson. 25 photos



Currently located in Los Angeles, California of all places, the Stuey is offered on a bill of sale on behalf of the current owner on… wait for it…



An imposing reminder of the most violent century in recorded history as well as a great addition to any



Not exactly perfect for L.A. traffic jams or highway driving because of the quoted maximum speed of 36 miles per hour (58 kilometers per hour), this M3 would look great with a bumper sticker reading “don’t tread on me.” An early M3 Stuart produced with a riveted hull, the military relic in the photo gallery found its way to Australia for training purposes in the 1940s. It remained in the Land Down Under until 2018 when the current owner imported the Olive Drab-painted tank to the United States of America. Instead of the nine-cylinder Guiberson diesel mentioned earlier, this fellow rocks a seven-cylinder Continental W-670 radial gasoline motor with 668 cubic inches of displacement (11 liters) and 225-plus horsepower.Currently located in Los Angeles, California of all places, the Stuey is offered on a bill of sale on behalf of the current owner on… wait for it… Bring a Trailer . With six days of bidding left, the highest bid currently stands at $5,600 although the M3 Stuart definitely is worth a lot more. Believe it or not, “it starts easily and drives great” according to the seller.An imposing reminder of the most violent century in recorded history as well as a great addition to any militaria collection, the Honey as it was nicknamed back in the day is much smaller than a main battle tank. 178 inches (4.5 meters) long and 88 inches (2.2 meters) wide, the M3 sends the suck-squeeze-bang-blow to the drive sprockets at the front with the help of a prop shaft and four-speed manual transmission. New fuel lines and filters were installed in prep for the sale, and unfortunately for gun nerds, the M22 has been de-milled and the gun breech has been removed.Not exactly perfect for L.A. traffic jams or highway driving because of the quoted maximum speed of 36 miles per hour (58 kilometers per hour), this M3 would look great with a bumper sticker reading “don’t tread on me.”

