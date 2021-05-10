5 World’s Only Stretched Tracked Vehicle, the Tank Limo, Is How You Do Prom Right

2 This Battle Tank Combines German Hull with Turkish Turret, Ready for Production

1 Uran-9 to Be Part of the Russian Army's First Strike Robot Unit

More on this:

British Army Ready to Slay With Lethal All-Weather Anti-Armor Challenger 3 Tank

Rheinmetall BAE Systems Land (RBSL) is set to deliver 148 new Challenger 3 tanks for the British Army, after having signed an over $1 billion (£800-million) contract with the Ministry of Defense. 5 photos



Based on the fact that modern warfare is becoming more



Challenger 3 is built with an upgraded engine that features a new cooling system and suspension, for better accuracy when firing during transits. Able to reach a speed of 60 mph (96.5 kph), Challenger 3 will also carry high speed ammunition that has an extensive range and can hit the target faster. This ammunition – the best available today, according to the Army - will be fired from a new turret with a 4.7-inch (120mm) smoothbore gun.



The new Challenger APS ) that provides automatic target detection and tracking, meaning that it can recognize incoming threats and counteract them. Additionally, it will feature thermal long-range cameras that allow the tank commander to have improved visibility whether it’s day or night, and in all weather conditions.



Another significant



This “battle winner” is set to become fully operative by 2030 and no less than 130 engineers, plus 70 technicians, are working to deliver the new Challenger 3 tanks. This new, next-generation main battle tank is meant to replace the Challenger 2 version that has been in service for over 20 years. According to the Army’s official statement, the new model is the result of advanced armor technology research performed by experts within the UK’s Defense Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl).Based on the fact that modern warfare is becoming more complex , with new and various types of threats that need to be counteracted, the Army required a tank that would be lethal and provide the best protection possible.Challenger 3 is built with an upgraded engine that features a new cooling system and suspension, for better accuracy when firing during transits. Able to reach a speed of 60 mph (96.5 kph), Challenger 3 will also carry high speed ammunition that has an extensive range and can hit the target faster. This ammunition – the best available today, according to the Army - will be fired from a new turret with a 4.7-inch (120mm) smoothbore gun.The new Challenger tank is also the first to be equipped with an optimized active protection system () that provides automatic target detection and tracking, meaning that it can recognize incoming threats and counteract them. Additionally, it will feature thermal long-range cameras that allow the tank commander to have improved visibility whether it’s day or night, and in all weather conditions.Another significant innovation has to do with digitalization and connectivity. Not only does Challenger 3 allow for the ammunition to be digitally programmed, but it’s designed with a digital open structure that enables it to connect to other combat vehicles within the Brigade and share crucial data.This “battle winner” is set to become fully operative by 2030 and no less than 130 engineers, plus 70 technicians, are working to deliver the new Challenger 3 tanks.

load press release