Uran-9 to Be Part of the Russian Army's First Strike Robot Unit

News about a military unit that is ready to use strike robots sounds scary enough, but it’s even scarier when it comes from Russia. According to an official statement, the Russian Army has set up its first unit that integrates Uran-9 robotic systems.
The Uran-9 combat robot is manufactured at the 766th Production and Technological Enterprise in Nakhabino, near Moscow, that specializes in all types of robotic systems. After the visit of Russia’s Defense Minister, Sergei Shoigu, it was announced that “the first unit with strike robots will be set up in the Russian Armed Forces to operate five Uran-9 robotic systems or 20 combat vehicles”.
Each robotic system is comprised of four combat vehicles and a command post that is mounted on a KamAZ vehicle base. In terms of weapons, each Uran-9 integrates Ataka anti-tank missiles, a 30 mm automatic gun and Shmel flamethrowers.
This first unit is an experimental one, that will be operating only on the premises of a military research facility. Plus, specialized military personnel will be trained to operate the strike robots in combat, at the same location.
Before Uran-9 there was Uran-6. Weighing 6 tons, with a speed of 9 mph (15 kph) and fitted with 4 cameras that give it a 360-degree view, the Uran-6 is a previous robotic system designed only to make its way through any anti-tank mine obstacles and achieve total mine clearance.
The Uran-6 has been already used by the Russian Army for several years now. And it looks like now it’s time for the Uran-9, a strike robot, to take center stage.
“We expect to continue expanding the range of robots, which, of course, are already in demand in the military today. As expected, these will be heavy robots (mine clearance) and everything related to the further development of scouts, radiation and chemical reconnaissance robots, this applies to surface and underwater robots”, said the Russian Defense Minister according to Russian news agency Tass.
