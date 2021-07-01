The Strange Story of the Lake-Drowned Bugatti Veyron and Its Possible Comeback

2002 BMW E46 Compact Acts Mental on Autobahn at Over 155 MPH Thanks to 330d Swap

They were not exactly the fastest out there, though. That was owed to the powerplant cap at the level of the M52/M54 2.5-liter inline-six mills that didn't even go past the 200-horsepower threshold from the factory. All in all, this three-door hatchback was the “budget” choice for anyone looking for a bit of BMW action to spice up their life.Oh, and did we mention that going diesel meant things took a decidedly slower turn? After all, the E36 started with the meager 1.7-liter 318tds mill (sporting just 89 hp), and even the E46 BMW 320td was only capable of churning some 150 horsepower back in the day.Luckily, we're not here to deal with such (rather) shameful examples of BMW motoring, even though the good folks over at the TopSpeedGermany YouTube channel decided to focus on a diesel-burning BMW 3 Series Compact from 2002. But the subdued silver looks are hiding a big, 3.0-liter inline-six secret, as per the information card that appears during the initial presentation.As such, we quickly get acquainted with a 2002 BMW 3 Series Compact with diesel sleeper credentials thanks to a 330d engine swap. And it seems the owner wasn’t just satisfied with getting the M57 and also went for a Stage 2 tune that further upped the horsepower and torque ratings to 280 PS (276 hp) and 600 Nm (443 lb-ft), respectively.Now that’s a proper little hot hatchback that no one will suspect capable of great Autobahn deeds. Except for Max and the TSG team, of course, as the 2002 BMW 330d greets the POV driver with a very cool stick shift lever for the six-speed manual transmission. Not much else signals that you’re dealing with something feisty, as even the initial soundcheck doesn’t seem too impressive.But opinions are about to change as the top speed run kicks off at the 1:30 mark with a lot of traffic getting in the way, including an even older-looking Chevy Silverado. Most likely, just about everyone in the high-speed lane was caught by surprise upon seeing this little three-door try to go past them in the quest to move the needle higher on its speedometer.That’s right after the sixth gear is only engaged beyond the 230-kph (143-mph) mark, it’s quite clear that more than a stock 155-mph (250-kph) marking is needed to put this Autobahn ride into the proper perspective.