Tesla Model X P100D Autobahn Speed Test Has ICE Acceleration Soundtrack From M6

For years, we’ve grown accustomed to seeing Tesla’s proud zero-emission luxury envoys enjoy the casual atmosphere in places like Beverly Hills, California, or teaching everyone else a lesson or two when it comes to quarter-mile performance. We’ve even grown used to all the quirky happenings involving Autopilot highway cruises.
But, of course, Teslas—especially the more affordable Model 3—are no strangers to high-speed Autobahn cruising these days. Even though we all know that, unlike ICE cars, electric vehicles aren’t more efficient when traveling at a constant speed if the driver goes above a certain mph threshold.
Naturally, whenever a top-speed Autobahn trial is involved, we already know that all sensibility considerations will go down the drain. Then, the only thing that matters is having the right foot planted firmly on the accelerator pedal (we almost said gas pedal out of habit) as soon as the vehicle crosses into the no speed limit zone.
As such, it’s only natural for the driver behind the TopSpeedGermany YouTube channel to jump into this white 2019 Tesla Model X P100D (a 611 PS/603 hp, 2,509-kg/5,531-lb behemoth, according to the description) immediately after a very quick walkaround and push the comfortable, sustainable, and hulking SUV to its maximum potential from the two-minute mark.
Quite amusingly, that only happened after a Bavarian representative of the high-performance breed (judging by the roaring engine and exhaust setup, it was a V8) decided to involuntarily soundtrack-bomb the footage (embedded below) of the eerie-silent electric vehicle from the 1:25 mark.
As far as we can tell, it’s probably a BMW M6 Gran Coupe, and the ICE acceleration song was delivered as both cars were entering the Autobahn. Interestingly, it’s quite clear that even though the Model X was under full acceleration, it wasn’t quite capable of catching up to the ICE car as we basically witnessed a rolling start from around 80 kph (50 mph) up to more than 200 kph (124 mph).
The Tesla Model X does seem to catch up to the BMW and pass it (at the 2:35 mark) a bit later, so it can mind about its business and hit a maximum speed of “just” 250 kph (155 mph). Not too shabby, but also decidedly not that impressive for some of the channel’s fans.
Naturally, whenever a top-speed Autobahn trial is involved, we already know that all sensibility considerations will go down the drain. Then, the only thing that matters is having the right foot planted firmly on the accelerator pedal (we almost said gas pedal out of habit) as soon as the vehicle crosses into the no speed limit zone.
As such, it’s only natural for the driver behind the TopSpeedGermany YouTube channel to jump into this white 2019 Tesla Model X P100D (a 611 PS/603 hp, 2,509-kg/5,531-lb behemoth, according to the description) immediately after a very quick walkaround and push the comfortable, sustainable, and hulking SUV to its maximum potential from the two-minute mark.
Quite amusingly, that only happened after a Bavarian representative of the high-performance breed (judging by the roaring engine and exhaust setup, it was a V8) decided to involuntarily soundtrack-bomb the footage (embedded below) of the eerie-silent electric vehicle from the 1:25 mark.
As far as we can tell, it’s probably a BMW M6 Gran Coupe, and the ICE acceleration song was delivered as both cars were entering the Autobahn. Interestingly, it’s quite clear that even though the Model X was under full acceleration, it wasn’t quite capable of catching up to the ICE car as we basically witnessed a rolling start from around 80 kph (50 mph) up to more than 200 kph (124 mph).
The Tesla Model X does seem to catch up to the BMW and pass it (at the 2:35 mark) a bit later, so it can mind about its business and hit a maximum speed of “just” 250 kph (155 mph). Not too shabby, but also decidedly not that impressive for some of the channel’s fans.