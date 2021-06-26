Rare 1990 VW Golf GTI Flexes G60 Supercharger on the Autobahn at “Just” 143 MPH

As far as European hot hatchback legends go, you really can’t go wrong with the Volkswagen Golf GTI, no matter the chosen generation. Of course, if you’re dealing with an older representative like the Golf II, one also has to assume a series of old-car quirks and specifics will apply. But that doesn’t mean the GTI can’t keep up the pace with today’s high-performance models... if the driver is valiant enough.

15 photos