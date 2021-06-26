Rare 1990 VW Golf GTI Flexes G60 Supercharger on the Autobahn at “Just” 143 MPH

As far as European hot hatchback legends go, you really can’t go wrong with the Volkswagen Golf GTI, no matter the chosen generation. Of course, if you’re dealing with an older representative like the Golf II, one also has to assume a series of old-car quirks and specifics will apply. But that doesn’t mean the GTI can’t keep up the pace with today’s high-performance models... if the driver is valiant enough.
With the original VW Golf GTI being extremely successful, it was only logical for the German automaker to follow up the story with the second-generation sporty derivative. The Mk2 Golf GTI continued the narrative with its three- and five-door versions packing a little 1.8-liter inline-four under the hood that was capable of churning out just 112 ps / 110 hp. Of course, some felt a little more was in order and that’s how the GTI 16V (139 ps / 137 hp) or the supercharged GTI G60 appeared.
By the way, the latter shouldn’t be confused with the G60 Limited, which had no less than 210 ps / 2017 hp instead of the regular G60’s lower output of 160 ps / 158 hp. But, as it turns out, that was still enough for some great performance, as Max from the TopSpeedGermany channel on YouTube shows us on a fine twilight day.
We’re not going for any poetical license here, because the video was quite literally shot as the day made way for a starry night. It kind of settles us in the mood for this classical example from 1990 that still looks great even some 31 years later. Or it could be the faltering light that hides the evidence of aging... Well, no matter, because the walkaround is as short as always, and what really matters is the old-school Autobahn action.
We need to address the elephant in the room at this point, before delving deeper into the no-speed limit maximum speed attempt. This valiant guy is driving something with the safety value of a nutshell, so remember that when seeing the Golf GTI G60 pass the modern traffic participants at speeds that are almost unbelievably high.
Sure, we can think of a few old car quirks and other elements (screeches and rattles make up the soundtrack, along with the wind noise, on this occasion) that might have an impact on the speedometer. But it’s still very much unnerving to watch the little hatchback progress well above the 124 mph (200 kph) threshold with disarming ease and ultimately hit over 230 kph / 143 mph!
