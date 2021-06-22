BMW M5 CS and Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S Autobahn Sprint Race Takes Both to 180 MPH

As far as business sedans are concerned, you really can’t go wrong with either the BMW 5 Series or any of its German rivals. But when the affairs need to be mixed with high-performance pleasure, there’s no way around the bush. One needs to head over to M GmbH, Mercedes-AMG, or Audi Sport for a healthy dose of acceleration and top speed power.
If you want the newest representative of the high-performance sedan bunch, then Audi’s RS7 is basically out of the question. So, that leaves us with the extreme 2021 BMW M5 CS and the “fastest luxury vehicle” on the Nürburgring Nordschleife, the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S 4-Door Coupe. They both seem to battle in the same league, as far as the specification sheet is concerned.
In one corner of the high-performance automotive ring, we have the AMG. It’s that “don’t call it a sedan” that recently went through a bit of a refresh that no one will probably notice. And it comes to the Autobahn acceleration test party of the V-Max Germany YouTube channel with its handmade 4.0-liter V8 engine hooked to a nine-speed automatic transmission. It is capable of churning out 639 PS (630 hp) and 900 Nm (664 lb-ft), enough for a sprint to 100 kph (62 mph) in 3.2 seconds and a maximum speed of 315 kph (196 mph).
On the other side, we have the lighter and more powerful BMW M5 CS, which has the 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 engine going for itself, as well as an eight-speed automatic. Together, they deliver 635 PS (626 hp) and 750 Nm (553 lb-ft) to the wheels, ready to rock the heavens with a sublime jump to 100 kph (62 mph) in just 3 seconds and a top speed of 306 kph (190 mph).
Now, with these models being quite hard to come by and the Autobahn—although with portions that feature no speed limits—still open to regular traffic, it’s only understandable why these high-performance monsters weren’t filmed together. Instead, the folks behind the channel organized a spliced speedometer acceleration race to no less than 290 kph (over 180 mph).
As such, we could see for ourselves which of them was the quickest, provided we have the means to make out anything from a result that looks as close as a split-second photo finish. As far as we can tell, before the video cuts out quite abruptly, we could make out the M5 CS has a slight advantage as it hit 289 kph (179.57 mph) against the AMG GT’s 288 kph (178.95 mph) speed after just 25.81 seconds of acceleration...
