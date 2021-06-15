2022 Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe Gets a Nip and Tuck, New Manufaktur Edition

Quite successful as far as Mercedes-AMG is concerned, the GT 4-Door Coupe seeks to further entice its customers with additional options to make it even more individual than before. Of course, there’s a wide-ranging update across the board and the U.S. market is also getting a new Manufaktur Exclusive Edition for the GT 53.
For the 2022 model year, the Affalterbach-based German manufacturer has prepared a host of enhancements dedicated to the GT 4-Door Coupe. They are aimed at making it an even stronger contender in the niche of high-powered stylish sedans that combine the sleek AMG looks with everyday usability. But, as far as the design is concerned, it’s going to be rather hard to catch the modifications as they’re as subtle as they can be.
Still, Mercedes-Benz's subsidiary promises an expansive choice of wheels, a wider range of upholstery and trim options, additional exterior colors, as well as a modified suspension setup that should provide “an even wider spread between sportiness and comfort.” As far as the paintjob is concerned, three new choices arrive across the range: Starling Blue Metallic, Manufaktur Starling Blue Magno, and Manufaktur Cashmere White Magno, with the latter two sporting a matte finish.
Certain customization options that were previously exclusive to the V8-powered GT 63 S are not trickling down to the GT 53 / 63 versions, such as the Silver Chrome Exterior Package or the AMG Exterior Carbon Fiber Package I (GT 53). Meanwhile, there’s also a new AMG Night Package II and Mercedes has also added the option to mix the Night Package and Carbon Fiber Package on the same car.
Moving inside, the U.S. specification GT 4-Door is getting the choice of ordering (dealership availability is slated for sometime later this year, no pricing details are in just yet) a new rear bench seat option, so a total of five people can enjoy the trip when needed. The AMG Drive Unit steering wheel buttons and surround-view camera are now standard across the range, while the V8-powered models also benefit from the addition of a standard heated steering wheel.
As far as absolute novelties are concerned, Mercedes-AMG has prepared for the 2022MY a newly minted Manufaktur Exclusive Edition model that’s offered solely on the GT 53 model (3.0-liter six-cylinder with 450 hp) in combination with the V8 Styling Package. The defining feature is the bespoke Rubellite Red Metallic paintjob that gets mixed with new 21-inch AMG forged alloys and the Silver Chrome Exterior Package.
Standard AMG Light Display puddle lamps will light the way towards the cockpit where customers will find the new Neva Grey Exclusive Nappa Leather upholstery, a Neva Grey / Black Nappa Leather finish for the AMG Performance steering wheel, Natural Grain Grey Ash Wood trim, as well as the mandatory AMG Edition badge on the instrument panel.
