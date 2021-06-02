Extreme CF-Wrapped Mercedes-AMG GT 63 Shows Even 858-HP Sedans Can Go Faulty

Born in the fiery crucible of the Affalterbach, Baden-Württemberg, Germany headquarters, the 4.0-liter V8 engine sitting inside many of the Mercedes-AMG creations is clearly a work of art. A sensible one, though, as proven by a Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S 4Matic+ 4-Door Coupe that features a few tasty (but heavy) upgrades.

33 photos