Tuned Aston DBS Superleggera Elegantly Travels the Autobahn at “Just” 200 MPH

Aston Martin just revealed a completely new online configurator experience. And the new generation tool (running the Unreal Engine and Nvidia’s RTX on Google Cloud) was also joined by a few tasteful 2022 model year upgrades. Unfortunately, the flagship DBS didn’t receive a power boost. Instead, it dropped the Superleggera branding, among others.
That means the 2022 Aston Martin DBS (sorry, no Superleggera for Italian GT fans anymore) will soldier on with the turbocharged 5.2-liter V12 that’s capable of churning out 725ps / 715 hp and 900 Nm / 664 lb-ft of oomph. As such, under ideal circumstances, it should be capable of hitting 100 kph / 62 mph in just 3.4 seconds on its way to a maximum speed of 340 kph (211 mph).
Of course, even though we have seen many upgraded vehicles reach the steady hands of the good folks over at the AutoTopNL channel on YouTube, when it comes to ideal conditions, the limit-free stretches of the German Autobahn are always a gamble. As such, don’t count on this LCE Performance tuned Aston Martin DBS Superleggera to reach its factory top speed. On the other hand, it’s not too far either.
Speaking of optimum conditions, these influence the performance data. But, first off, the video (embedded below) kicks off most traditionally, with a quick walkaround presentation and a few specifications. That’s how we found out it was tuned by Markdorf (Lake Constance), Germany-based LCE Performance – an aftermarket specialist that’s usually more inclined towards German high-performance modifications.
Still, they managed to extract a total of 800 ps / 790 hp and 1,000 Nm / 738 lb-ft from this British flagship GT. Dubbed as one of the most beautiful vehicles currently in production, the DBS could still learn a thing or two about having a nicer interior, as fans usually complain about the “potato” steering wheel and the unsightly infotainment screen. So, it’s no wonder the POV action switches to a focused look that only presents the speedometer and the GPS-based performance app.
Thus, it’s all about the figures from now on. And the DBS clearly loves them, cycling through the 100 kph / 62 mph (4.71s), 200 kph / 124 mph (10.44s), and quarter-mile (11.68s) sprints like it’s a track day, not a casual Autobahn outing. One involving some traffic, which is probably why the DBS only reaches 321 kph / 200 mph (from the 1:20 mark) once it nails a clean break from the pack.
