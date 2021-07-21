Aston Martin Presents New Unreal Configurator, 2022MY Upgrades Across the Board

AMG

Because just like any other exotic manufacturer Aston Martin knows very well that time is money, the new online configurator has been designed in a way that will simplify the traditional specification process. Of course, that doesn’t mean that anyone looking for a very personal experience is being turned away, as the virtual tool also includes a full suite for personalization, complete with bespoke options “and an extensive selection of paints, leathers, and alcantaras.”More importantly, Aston Martin has not only revealed this new immersive configurator that comes complete with 3D Ultra High-Definition environments, cinematic videos, or beautiful backgrounds. Instead, the automaker doubled the stakes by mixing the new online tool with its 2022 model year changes.Most importantly, the 2022 DB11 – both in Coupe and Volante form – has a slightly uprated 4.0-liter V8 under the hood. The Mercedes--sourced mill has received an output bump of 25 ps/24hp to 535 ps/528 hp. So, the luxury GT is now capable of achieving a higher maximum speed of 192 mph/309 kph. The V12 DB11 retains its previous ratings but now drops the AMR badge, while the DBS will make do without the Superleggera moniker.Additionally, the DB11 also gains optional Sports Plus Seats, the Vantage and DBS have a few new 21-inch wheel designs, while the brand’s first-evergains 23-inch wheels, the aforementioned Sports Plus seats, and infotainment-integrated wireless smartphone charging. Furthermore, for the 2022MY there’s also a new range of interior trims across the product line: Create, Accelerate, and Inspire. Naturally, all of these environments will make their debut through the new online configurator.