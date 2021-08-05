2021 VW Tiguan Family Grows With eHybrid PHEV Option in the UK

5 2021 VW Tiguan R Takes Golf R Performance to the SUV Side for Almost €57k

Priced from £38,120 ($53,042), the R-Line variant of the The plug-in hybrid powertrain can be specified to the Life, Elegance, and R-Line trim levels of the mid-size, and combines a 1.4-liter TSI gasoline engine with an electric motor, and a six-speed DSG transmission.With a combined system output of 245 PS (242/ 180), the 2021 Tiguan eHybrid accelerates to 100 kph (62 mph) in 7.5 seconds, and has a maximum speed of 205 kph (127 mph). The average fuel consumption is rated at 176.6 mpg UK (147.05 mpg US / 1.6 l/100 km).On a full charge, the 10.4battery enables an electric driving range of up to 48 km (30 miles), on thecycle. Recharging it at 230 volts from empty takes 5 hours, and the time drops to 3 hours and 40 minutes when using a 3.6 kW wall box or public charger.Moreover, the battery can be juiced up on the go, via the gasoline engine and brake energy recuperation, and it can be programmed to reserve the electric power for later use in the journey.Available from £35,515 (equal to $49,417) on-the-road, the Tiguan eHybrid Life gets standard LED Matrix headlights, front and rear parking sensors, 8-inch infotainment system, three-zone climate control, and adaptive cruise control with front assist.Paying at least £37,780 ($52,569) will unlock the Elegance. The mid-spec configuration features additional safety systems, including the reversing camera, side assist, rear traffic alert, and predictive cruise control, as well as the 10.25-inch digital cockpit, electric tailgate, keyless entry and go, 30-color ambient lighting, and heated steering wheel.Priced from £38,120 ($53,042), the R-Line variant of the 2021 Tiguan eHybrid adds sportier looks inside and out, 20-inch wheels, black roof lining, and that’s about it, as the rest of the equipment is shared with the Elegance grade.

