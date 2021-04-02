McLaren 765LT Drag Races Porsche 992 Turbo S and the Inevitable Happens

5 2019 Camaro SS and 2019 Mustang GT Cross Swords, Both Tuned With 10-Speed Autos

We are, of course, talking about stock cars because once you open the door to tuning, there's no telling where you may end up. This is where we should make a tiny disclosure: the 911 Turbo S you're about to watch racing the 765LT isn't quite identical to its state the day it was built. It's nothing much, just a cat bypass, but it's enough to disqualify it as a completely stock car.Considering what it's up against, it definitely needs all the help it can get. That's because the Napier Green McLaren 765LT you see here is the current record holder for the quickest stock production car over the quarter-mile with a 9.4s run that saw it hit 60 mph (96 kph) in just 2.1 seconds. That's impressive for any car, let alone a rear-wheel-drive one.Obviously, this kind of performance can only be reached on the prepped surface of a drag strip. Take the stock Pirellis of the 765LT on regular asphalt and finding the grip to make use of all that power will become a huge problem.That's also where the 911 Turbo S Coupe would have no problem eating the 765LT alive, provided the driver didn't fall asleep at the start. But there's no point in talking about that now when we have three separate runs at the strip between these two coming up that should be entertaining enough. Give them a watch, just to make sure.On a side note, that microphone placed at the back of the car (check out the 2:22 mark) is why we love Brooks, the owner of the McLaren and the man behind the DragTimes channel (and website) so much: he knows what the people want, and he knows how to deliver it. You often watch clips of cars drag racing, and all you can hear is the wind noise. Granted, some of those might feature a Tesla or a Porsche Taycan, so there wouldn't be much else to listen to anyway, but it can happen withcars as well. With a microphone close to the exhaust, the entire experience becomes all the more visceral.