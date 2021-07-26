Tesla Plaid Jumps on the Dyno, Comes Off Undecided Even With Secret Mode Enabled

Slowly, but steadily, the new Tesla Model S Plaid is ticking all the boxes off the bucket list. Racing the tuned or factory stock quarter mile heroes has been double-checked on more than one occasion, so what comes next? Is it a long summer road trip? Nope, because fans need to find out exactly how many ponies are hidden under the body first.
That’s according to DragTimes' Brooks Weisblat, who says the second most requested feature after racing is to have the crimson Tesla Model S Plaid up on the traditional dyno stands. But it’s not as easy it sounds, as it seems the operators he contacted refused the job since they’re “worried about the Tesla breaking the dyno with its crazy instant amount of torque.” Luckily, not everyone thinks the same.
So, after a quick visit to the closest Supercharger from the 2:10 mark to get more than 90% of battery charge it’s time to head up to the good folks over at Palm Beach, Florida-based HP Logic. Because the host Jack Cecil is a well-known rotary aficionado (HP Logic is both a high-performance shop and a Japanese vehicle importer), Brooks does another Tesla boombox trick and plays the audio recording of a Bridgeport Mazda.
Fans of the RX-7 can also get an actual soundcheck of a real Mazda from the 5:35 mark, but now it’s time to focus on the dyno session... and its hidden tricks. After all, we noticed Weisblat made sure to explain that Tesla has embedded into the Model S Plaid a secret code to activate a “dyno mode” that might be key to seeing how much power the beast has.
Only that’s a revelation for yet another day. Unfortunately, even after three dyno pulls the guys didn’t come out satisfied. During the first couple of runs, the Plaid started dancing and almost jumped off the dyno jet, but even after the dyno mode was disabled it was still clear the new Model S was holding back on power... big time. Just check the graphic at the 12:45 mark (or the gallery) to see exactly what they mean.
