Laguna Seca EV Record Drops, Randy Pobst and Tesla Model S Plaid Are to “Blame”

Unplugged Performance has certainly become a household name when it comes to all things Tesla and motorsport. And its Model S Plaid development prototype, nicknamed “Dark Helmet” because of its livery, front splitter, and rear spoiler combo continues to live up to its reputation. Alongside Randy Pobst.
Just as a quick reminder, Unplugged Performance’s Dark Helmet Tesla Model S Plaid is the 2021 Pikes Peak Hill Climb class champion. As for Randy Pobst, does anyone need an introduction for the man that is also known as “The Rocket?” Let’s just say that he’s got a very close relationship with both Tesla and the WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca racetrack.
So, he’s not only the current all-time lap record holder there but also the man with the fastest second and third times! According to Unplugged Performance, the reference time for production cars was set by Pobst in a McLaren Senna at 1:27.6, while the second-quickest time was – until recently – the one he established in a Porsche 991 GT2 RS with a 1:28:3.
Now it’s just the third because Randy has managed to interlace an EV in between the two ICE monsters. And it’s not just an electric vehicle, of course. Instead, we are dealing with the Unplugged Performance Tesla Model S Plaid, which he drove to a new lap record of 1:28.2. Both he and the car were on location for an EV-focused event, TeslaCorsa 16, so we can imagine the impact on the live audience of Tesla aficionados!
Of course, there’s a silver lining to all of this. Randy Pobst wasn’t driving a regular Plaid. Sure, he muses that Unplugged Performance’s car “is not far at all from the stock street car,” which is indeed amazing. But the main goal for the company is to have “more mods and further development,” so we sense that a little controversy about stock vs. tuned might easily get started by those ready for some nitpicking...
