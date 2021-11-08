Tesla Model S Plaid Drags 911 Turbo S and Tuned GT-R, Braking Is the Scary Part

Some people would consider a race between a stock sports car, a highly modified legend, and an EV as an apple to oranges comparison. But in this crazy automotive world, we have come accustomed to such ideas.
After all, ever since Tesla introduced their Model S Plaid just about everyone has been trying to figure out a way to beat it. Well, although most of the attempts have been unsuccessful, there’s value in failure as well. As the good folks over at the Throttle House channel on YouTube are about to find out.
Happy to join the general Plaid love (they even have an Omaze giveaway involving one), the humorous co-hosts James Engelsman and Thomas Holland have decided to play hard. Or rather heavy, considering the hefty pound count instead of the “almost 3,000 horsepower between them.”
As for who’s them, it’s a blue 2021 Model S Plaid against a white Porsche 911 Turbo S and a red (and thoroughly modified, 1,100 whp) Nissan GT-R. The reasoning is simple: it’s the future against today’s wonder and yesterday’s legend. With a couple of turns of the tide.
First and foremost, because the GT-R's driver considers the tuned Nissan “a bit squirrely,” the races have been staggered into heats. So, from the 2:44 mark, the Plaid first goes against Porsche’s surgical track and road weapon. Well, things go as planned, even as the initial battle isn’t done with the Model S in drag mode. That “sedan” wins badly, but it’s also “really scary” when braking.
That’s what an uneven, unprepared surface will do to a bulky EV. No matter, because the guys thunder on... or rather silently beat the roaring opponent, to be more precise. Even the tuned GT-R is no match for the Plaid (from 6:50), both in drag and roll races. So, in the end (well, from the 8:12 mark, not the actual end of the video embedded below), it seems that only another Plaid – with just one seat inside – will do the trick...
