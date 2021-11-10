Tesla Model S Plaid Runs 8.994 Seconds on the Quarter Mile With Very Few Mods

I can’t deny the Model S Plaid isn’t savagely quick on the quarter mile, but a few mods can go a long way. On a prepped track and with the first foot of rollout subtracted, Tesla promises a neck-snapping run of 9.23 seconds at 155 miles per hour (250 kilometers per hour) for the luxury sedan.
Lose some unwanted weight by removing the passenger seats, replacing the driver’s seat with a racing bucket, and lighter wheels, and you’re looking at 8-second runs. Christine Dodworth recorded 8.994 seconds at 155 miles per hour at the Maryland International Raceway, which is pretty amazeballs.
Amazeballs in the sense a Model S Plaid weighs 4,766 pounds (2,162 kilograms) in bone-stock trim. Be that as it may, one motor in the front and two motors in the rear can go a long way, especially when equipped with lightweight wheels and high-performance tires. A simply insane 1,020 horsepower is the maximum output advertised by the EV automaker, along with torque vectoring and a zero-to-60 acceleration time of 1.99 seconds.
Considering that a Model S Plaid starts at $129,990 and the 21-inch wheels recommended by Tesla add $4,500 to the final price, that’s $131.76 per horsepower. For the sake of reference, the Hellcat V8-engined Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody costs $102.66 per pony.
Quicker over the quarter mile than the limited-edition Demon (9.65 seconds) and European royalty such as the Bugatti Chiron Sport (9.4 seconds), the Model S Plaid isn’t perfect. Just like any other Tesla, quality issues are pretty much atrocious. Doug DeMuro called out the Palo Alto-based automaker for these problems, and so did many car detailing experts.
Take, for instance, the Model S Plaid inspected by Will Zumstein of Chicago Auto Pros. From the factory, that car had a small chip in the driver’s door trim, atrocious panel gaps on the inside of the C-pillars, scratches and swirls on the hood, a dust nib, visible orange peel on the front bumper, a gap under the passenger headlight, hazy and scratched taillights, marring on the gloss-black trim of the trunk lid, a scratched aerodynamic diffuser, glue on the upper side of the diffuser, scratches around the wheel wells and on the window trim, and a small chip on one of the wheel wells.
Amazeballs in the sense a Model S Plaid weighs 4,766 pounds (2,162 kilograms) in bone-stock trim. Be that as it may, one motor in the front and two motors in the rear can go a long way, especially when equipped with lightweight wheels and high-performance tires. A simply insane 1,020 horsepower is the maximum output advertised by the EV automaker, along with torque vectoring and a zero-to-60 acceleration time of 1.99 seconds.
Considering that a Model S Plaid starts at $129,990 and the 21-inch wheels recommended by Tesla add $4,500 to the final price, that’s $131.76 per horsepower. For the sake of reference, the Hellcat V8-engined Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody costs $102.66 per pony.
Quicker over the quarter mile than the limited-edition Demon (9.65 seconds) and European royalty such as the Bugatti Chiron Sport (9.4 seconds), the Model S Plaid isn’t perfect. Just like any other Tesla, quality issues are pretty much atrocious. Doug DeMuro called out the Palo Alto-based automaker for these problems, and so did many car detailing experts.
Take, for instance, the Model S Plaid inspected by Will Zumstein of Chicago Auto Pros. From the factory, that car had a small chip in the driver’s door trim, atrocious panel gaps on the inside of the C-pillars, scratches and swirls on the hood, a dust nib, visible orange peel on the front bumper, a gap under the passenger headlight, hazy and scratched taillights, marring on the gloss-black trim of the trunk lid, a scratched aerodynamic diffuser, glue on the upper side of the diffuser, scratches around the wheel wells and on the window trim, and a small chip on one of the wheel wells.
Congratulations to my friend George and his wife Christine! They ran the first 8 second 1/4 mile in their Tesla Plaid Model S! pic.twitter.com/xjTJD6jQra— Tom Tharp (@tomtharp) November 8, 2021